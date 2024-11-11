Tennessee vs. Georgia Nov. 16 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:53 am Monday, November 11, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers meet on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Tennessee 410.6 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.3 (15th) 306.6 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (4th) 124.1 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (9th) 286.4 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.2 (59th) 15 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (54th) 12 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (29th)

Georgia leaders

In nine games, Dylan Sampson has run for 1,129 yards (125.4 per game) and 20 touchdowns.

Sampson also has 12 catches for 94 yards and zero TDs.

Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 1,868 yards (207.6 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

In addition, Iamaleava has run for 215 yards and one TD.

In nine games, Dont’e Thornton has 20 catches for 505 yards (56.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tennessee leaders

Carson Beck has led the charge for the Bulldogs’ offense this year, piling up 2,488 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage.

Trevor Etienne has put up 477 rushing yards (5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in nine games for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’ passing game has been aided by the receiving ability of Etienne, who has grabbed 23 balls (on 27 targets) for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

Dillon Bell has been an integral part of the Bulldogs’ aerial attack in 2024, accumulating 33 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

