Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -10, in 18:39 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

He has put up a point in six games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league action.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 8 Points 2 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.