Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -10, in 18:39 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in six games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
8 Points 2
4 Goals 1
4 Assists 1

SportsPlus