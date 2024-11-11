Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -10, in 18:39 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in six games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
