Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:51 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
- The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
