Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:51 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).

He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

