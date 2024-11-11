Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 19:51 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
  • The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
10 Points 1
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus