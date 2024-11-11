Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 25:23 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
  • He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.
  • The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
10 Points 2
1 Goals 1
9 Assists 1

