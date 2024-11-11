Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 15 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 25:23 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.

He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.

The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 10 Points 2 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

