Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 15 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 25:23 on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
- Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with four multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.
- The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
