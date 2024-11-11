NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 12 Published 10:31 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Miami Heat versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.

Delve into our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 12

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Magic -6.5

Magic -6.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)

Over (218.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.8 total projected points)

Over (217.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks -7.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -2.5

Suns -2.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

