NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 12
Published 10:31 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Miami Heat versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.
Delve into our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 12
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Magic -6.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Celtics -14.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 17.4 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: 76ers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Bucks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -2.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
