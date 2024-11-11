NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for November 12 Published 12:39 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (9-2) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Tuesday based on our computer predictions.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12.5)

Boston is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 3-8-0.

The Celtics have one win ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (231.5)





The Celtics and their opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

The Hawks have played 10 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 231.5 points.

Boston has an average total of 229.2 in its matchups this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 231, 0.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Celtics score the third-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the fourth-most.

This matchup features the league’s 30th-ranked (Hawks) and 24th-ranked (Celtics) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-699)

This season, the Celtics have won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has been at least a -699 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has yet to enter a game this year with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 87.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.