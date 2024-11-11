Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
  • He has had at least one point in seven games, and has nine points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • Through 15 games played this season, he has put up nine points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in league play.
  • The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
9 Points 1
3 Goals 0
6 Assists 1

