Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 15 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

He has had at least one point in seven games, and has nine points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

Through 15 games played this season, he has put up nine points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

