Jayson Tatum Injury Status – Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report November 12
Published 6:40 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
Let’s check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (9-2), which currently has four players listed (including Jayson Tatum), as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (4-7, six injured players) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Celtics are coming off of a 113-107 win against the Bucks in their last game on Sunday. In the Celtics’ win, Tatum led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding 12 rebounds and six assists).
The Hawks’ most recent game was a 125-113 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Clint Capela recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Al Horford
|C
|Questionable
|Toe
|8.7
|5.7
|2.4
|Jaden Springer
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|0.8
|1
|0.3
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|30.5
|7.6
|5
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Foot
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-15.5
|226.5
