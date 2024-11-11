Jayson Tatum Injury Status – Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report November 12 Published 6:40 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (9-2), which currently has four players listed (including Jayson Tatum), as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (4-7, six injured players) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 113-107 win against the Bucks in their last game on Sunday. In the Celtics’ win, Tatum led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding 12 rebounds and six assists).

The Hawks’ most recent game was a 125-113 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Clint Capela recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Al Horford C Questionable Toe 8.7 5.7 2.4 Jaden Springer PG Questionable Illness 0.8 1 0.3 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Ankle 30.5 7.6 5 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Out Ankle Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -15.5 226.5

