How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 5:58 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in 10 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the CSU Northridge Matadors taking on the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Pepperdine Waves at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Wofford Terriers at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Jaguars at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

CSU Northridge Matadors at No. 3 USC Trojans

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

