How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 8:57 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court in four games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Duke Blue Devils at State Farm Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.