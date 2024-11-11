How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

Published 8:57 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will take the court in four games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Duke Blue Devils at State Farm Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Michigan State Spartans

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

