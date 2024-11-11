How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12 Published 8:57 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics (9-2) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on November 12, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The Celtics average just 1.4 fewer points per game (120.2) than the Hawks give up (121.6).

Boston is 5-1 when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.

The Hawks’ 116.1 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 109.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 117.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 121.6 points per contest.

Boston is surrendering 109.8 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.6).

The Celtics are sinking 20 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging on the road (17.7 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are not as good offensively, scoring 115.1 points per game, compared to 117.8 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 120.6 points per game at home, compared to 123.5 away.

At home, Atlanta concedes 120.6 points per game. Away, it allows 123.5.

At home the Hawks are picking up 28.1 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Foot Al Horford Questionable Toe Jaden Springer Questionable Illness Jayson Tatum Questionable Ankle

Hawks Injuries