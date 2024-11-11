How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 8:59 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Middle Tennessee Raiders and the Tennessee Volunteers take the court for one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that include SEC squads.

Today’s SEC Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Wofford Terriers at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Middle Tennessee Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

Chicago State Cougars at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

Tulane Green Wave at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

