How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11
Published 9:54 am Monday, November 11, 2024
SEC teams are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the McNeese Cowboys taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Today’s SEC Games
Eastern Washington Eagles at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: ESPN
