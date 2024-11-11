Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Monday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 16:59 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

Nyquist has eight points overall, getting at least one point in six different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

Through 15 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have allowed 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 8 Points 2 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

