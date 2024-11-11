Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Monday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 16:59 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
- Nyquist has eight points overall, getting at least one point in six different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
- Through 15 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have allowed 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
