Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:18 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Monday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 16:59 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • Nyquist has eight points overall, getting at least one point in six different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • Through 15 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have allowed 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
8 Points 2
5 Goals 1
3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus