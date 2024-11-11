Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 15 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|0
