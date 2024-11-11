Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 15 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 13 Points 1 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

