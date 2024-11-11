Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
13 Points 1
8 Goals 1
5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus