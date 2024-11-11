College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 11 Published 1:47 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Monday college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the McNeese Cowboys playing the Alabama Crimson Tide, and we have predictions against the spread available for you below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Eastern Washington +18.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Eastern Washington Eagles at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -18.5

Missouri -18.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Grambling +23.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Grambling Tigers at Florida Gators

Grambling Tigers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -23.5

Florida -23.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Alabama -20.5 vs. McNeese

Matchup: McNeese Cowboys at Alabama Crimson Tide

McNeese Cowboys at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -20.5

Alabama -20.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lamar +23.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies

Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 16.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 16.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -23.5

Texas A&M -23.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Northwestern State +25.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners

Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -25.5

Oklahoma -25.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network+

