Christmas at the Center Published 10:08 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and along with it one of Harlan County’s favorite celebrations is gearing up for its yearly appearance. Christmas at the Center is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7, featuring fun for all with vendors, music and more all leading up to a Christmas parade through the streets of downtown Harlan.

City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington is excited about this year’s event. He took some time recently to offer some details of this year’s installment.

“This event always takes place on the first Saturday in December from 10 a.m. until about 7 or 7:30 p.m. depending on how long the parade lasts,” Pennington said.

A popular attraction from past Christmas at the Center events is coming back for this year’s celebration.

“We’re bringing ice skating back,” Pennington said. “It’ll be at the Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Dec. 6 – 7), so it’ll be there during Christmas at the Center. It’s kind of cool to be able to ice skate while you’re watching the parade come through town.”

The ice-skating rink will use synthetic ice, therefore outside temperatures will not impact the activity.

Pennington mentioned the event is already fully booked with vendors.

“We don’t have any more space available, but we do have a waiting list so if any vendors are interested we can put them on the waiting list,” Pennington said.

According to Pennington, other popular attractions from past events are also returning this year.

“We’re bringing back the gingerbread house competition, the ugly sweater competition, we have a full day of live Christmas music, we’re going to have Christmas characters walking throughout the building throughout the day, we’ll have home baked goods, crafts, just lots of really cool things,” Pennington said.

The Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the parade lineup beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Christmas at the Center begins at 10 a.m. The Harlan Center will close at 5 p.m. to allow people to get ready for the parade.

“This is one of our favorite events that we do all year long,” Pennington said. “It puts everyone in the Christmas spirit. It’s our capstone Christmas event that we do in the city of Harlan, and we absolutely want everyone to come out.”

For further information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156 or email Pennington at brandon@harlantourism.com.