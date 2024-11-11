Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 12 Published 6:40 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 12 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Celtics (9-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has six players on it.

The Celtics head into this game on the heels of a 113-107 victory over the Bucks on Sunday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-best 31 points for the Celtics in the win.

The Hawks enter this contest on the heels of a 125-113 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Clint Capela’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Springer PG Questionable Illness 0.8 1 0.3 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -14.5 234.5

