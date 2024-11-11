Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on November 11 Published 6:26 am Monday, November 11, 2024

When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Monday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Nathan MacKinnon and Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 11

Monday, November 11 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Avalanche (-152)

Avalanche (-152) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nathan MacKinnon 15 7 22 29 Cale Makar 15 6 18 24 Mikko Rantanen 15 8 12 20 Casey Mittelstadt 15 6 10 16 Ross Colton 10 8 1 9 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 15 8 5 13 Roman Josi 15 1 9 10 Ryan O’Reilly 15 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 15 3 6 9 Gustav Nyquist 15 5 3 8

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Avalanche score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 52 this season.

Colorado ranks 30th in total goals against, allowing 3.9 goals per game (59 total) in league action.

The Avalanche have the NHL’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 34.62%.

The Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked scoring offense (37 total goals, 2.5 per game).

Nashville has allowed 50 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.

The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate of 23.08%.

