Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 20:55 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has accumulated at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
  • In four of the 13 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in five of his 15 games this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus