Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 20:55 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has accumulated at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Skjei averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
- In four of the 13 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in five of his 15 games this season.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
