Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 6:16 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 20:55 per game on the ice.

Skjei has accumulated at least one point in five games, with five points in total.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skjei averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

In four of the 13 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in five of his 15 games this season.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, conceding 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

