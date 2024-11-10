SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 12

Published 2:18 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

As we head into Week 12 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-13 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Mercer
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
  • Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Texas

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
  • Last Game Result: W 49-17 vs Florida

Next Game

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Georgia

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: L 28-10 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
  • Last Game Result: W 33-14 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: LSU

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 42-13 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: L 49-17 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: LSU
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th
  • Last Game Result: W 30-23 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
  • Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
  • Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
  • Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: BYE



