November 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:22 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
The contests in a Monday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Live coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch November 11 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Calgary Flames
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.