How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

Published 5:58 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Monday’s college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Florida A&M Rattlers squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 19 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Drake Bulldogs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

