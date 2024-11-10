How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

Published 8:54 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, November 11

Ranked squads will be on Monday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the Central Michigan Chippewas playing the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Yale Bulldogs at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston University Terriers at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

