How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11 Published 8:54 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

Ranked squads will be on Monday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the Central Michigan Chippewas playing the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Yale Bulldogs at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston University Terriers at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

