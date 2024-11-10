How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11
Published 8:54 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
Ranked squads will be on Monday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the Central Michigan Chippewas playing the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Saint Peter’s Peacocks at No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Yale Bulldogs at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston University Terriers at No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.