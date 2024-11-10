How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 1:53 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

There are three games featuring an SEC team on Sunday in college basketball action.

Today’s SEC Games

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Southern Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at LSU Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

