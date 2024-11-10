How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11

Published 12:50 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11

The contest between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Monday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)

  • Colorado and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 11 times this season.
  • Six of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 6.5 goals this season.
  • These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.5599999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -146

  • In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 6-4 in those games.
  • Colorado is 5-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -146 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 59.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +123

  • Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline five times this season, and lost each time.
  • The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one such game).
  • Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 44.8% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

  • Nathan MacKinnon has been imperative to Colorado’s offense this season, recording 29 points in 15 games.
  • Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is an important piece of the offense for Colorado through 15 games.
  • On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.
  • In the eight games Alexandar Georgiev has played this season, his save percentage is .852, 63rd in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has scored eight goals (0.5 per game) and dished out five assists (0.3 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 13.3%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 13 total points (0.9 per game).
  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has racked up 10 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and nine assists.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.
  • Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/5/2024 Kraken W 6-3 Home -185
11/7/2024 Jets L 1-0 Away +122
11/9/2024 Hurricanes W 6-4 Home +110
11/11/2024 Predators Home -146
11/13/2024 Kings Home
11/15/2024 Capitals Home
11/18/2024 Flyers Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102
11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160
11/11/2024 Avalanche Away +123
11/14/2024 Oilers Away
11/15/2024 Flames Away
11/17/2024 Canucks Away

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Colorado Avalanche

How to Pick the Predators vs. Avalanche Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 2

How to Pick the Predators vs. Avalanche Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus