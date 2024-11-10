How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11 Published 12:50 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The contest between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Monday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 11 times this season.

Six of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 6.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.5599999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -146

In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 6-4 in those games.

Colorado is 5-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -146 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 59.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +123

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline five times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one such game).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 44.8% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon has been imperative to Colorado’s offense this season, recording 29 points in 15 games.

Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is an important piece of the offense for Colorado through 15 games.

On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.

In the eight games Alexandar Georgiev has played this season, his save percentage is .852, 63rd in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has scored eight goals (0.5 per game) and dished out five assists (0.3 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 13.3%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 13 total points (0.9 per game).

Nashville’s Roman Josi has racked up 10 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and nine assists.

Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.

Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/5/2024 Kraken W 6-3 Home -185 11/7/2024 Jets L 1-0 Away +122 11/9/2024 Hurricanes W 6-4 Home +110 11/11/2024 Predators – Home -146 11/13/2024 Kings – Home – 11/15/2024 Capitals – Home – 11/18/2024 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away +123 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away – 11/15/2024 Flames – Away – 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

