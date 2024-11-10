How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11
Published 12:50 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
The contest between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Monday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Avalanche vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)
- Colorado and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 11 times this season.
- Six of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 6.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.5599999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Avalanche Moneyline: -146
- In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 6-4 in those games.
- Colorado is 5-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -146 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 59.3% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +123
- Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline five times this season, and lost each time.
- The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one such game).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 44.8% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Colorado 4, Nashville 3
Avalanche Points Leaders
- Nathan MacKinnon has been imperative to Colorado’s offense this season, recording 29 points in 15 games.
- Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is an important piece of the offense for Colorado through 15 games.
- On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.
- In the eight games Alexandar Georgiev has played this season, his save percentage is .852, 63rd in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has scored eight goals (0.5 per game) and dished out five assists (0.3 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 13.3%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 13 total points (0.9 per game).
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has racked up 10 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and nine assists.
- Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.
Avalanche’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/5/2024
|Kraken
|W 6-3
|Home
|-185
|11/7/2024
|Jets
|L 1-0
|Away
|+122
|11/9/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 6-4
|Home
|+110
|11/11/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-146
|11/13/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-2
|Away
|+102
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|L 6-2
|Away
|+184
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|+123
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
