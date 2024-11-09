Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 12:52 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Utah Hockey Club is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hockey Club.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Hockey Club defensive stats

The Hockey Club are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

