Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9?
Published 12:52 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Utah Hockey Club is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Hockey Club?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hockey Club.
- Forsberg has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Hockey Club defensive stats
- The Hockey Club have conceded 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hockey Club have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Home
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Hockey Club game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.