SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024
Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Week 11 of the college football slate included six games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
Florida vs. Texas | Georgia vs. Ole Miss | South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt | Mississippi State vs. Tennessee
SEC Scores | Week 11
Texas 49 – Florida 17
Texas covered the 21.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaydon Blue (6 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS)
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chimere Dike (9 TAR, 5 REC, 95 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida
|Texas
|329
|Total Yards
|562
|132
|Passing Yards
|352
|197
|Rushing Yards
|210
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Ole Miss 28 – Georgia 10
Ole Miss won as a 2-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (13-for-22, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dart (8 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Cayden Lee (5 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS)
Georgia Top Performers
- Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 186 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (12 ATT, 47 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dominic Lovett (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Georgia
|Ole Miss
|245
|Total Yards
|397
|186
|Passing Yards
|263
|59
|Rushing Yards
|134
|3
|Turnovers
|1
South Carolina 28 – Vanderbilt 7
South Carolina covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 45.5-point total.
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Sanders (2 TAR, 2 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|South Carolina
|Vanderbilt
|452
|Total Yards
|274
|238
|Passing Yards
|166
|214
|Rushing Yards
|108
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Tennessee 33 – Mississippi State 14
Mississippi State covered the 25.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 61.5-point total.
Tennessee Top Performers
- Passing: Nico Iamaleava (8-for-13, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dylan Sampson (30 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dont’e Thornton (5 TAR, 3 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (10-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (9 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Mississippi State
|Tennessee
|271
|Total Yards
|452
|92
|Passing Yards
|212
|179
|Rushing Yards
|240
|2
|Turnovers
|1
SEC Games Next Week
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Murray State Racers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Mercer Bears at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
No. 14 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.