SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024 Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Week 11 of the college football slate included six games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida vs. Texas | Georgia vs. Ole Miss | South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt | Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

SEC Scores | Week 11

Texas 49 – Florida 17

Texas covered the 21.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaydon Blue (6 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS)

Florida Top Performers

Passing: Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chimere Dike (9 TAR, 5 REC, 95 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Texas 329 Total Yards 562 132 Passing Yards 352 197 Rushing Yards 210 3 Turnovers 1

Ole Miss 28 – Georgia 10

Ole Miss won as a 2-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (13-for-22, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jaxson Dart (13-for-22, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Dart (8 ATT, 50 YDS)

Dart (8 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Cayden Lee (5 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS)

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 186 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Carson Beck (20-for-31, 186 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Nate Frazier (12 ATT, 47 YDS, 1 TD)

Nate Frazier (12 ATT, 47 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dominic Lovett (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Georgia Ole Miss 245 Total Yards 397 186 Passing Yards 263 59 Rushing Yards 134 3 Turnovers 1

South Carolina 28 – Vanderbilt 7

South Carolina covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 45.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)

Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Sanders (2 TAR, 2 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Vanderbilt 452 Total Yards 274 238 Passing Yards 166 214 Rushing Yards 108 1 Turnovers 1

Tennessee 33 – Mississippi State 14

Mississippi State covered the 25.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 61.5-point total.

Tennessee Top Performers

Passing: Nico Iamaleava (8-for-13, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nico Iamaleava (8-for-13, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dylan Sampson (30 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD)

Dylan Sampson (30 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dont’e Thornton (5 TAR, 3 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (10-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Michael Van Buren Jr. (10-for-26, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Davon Booth (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Davon Booth (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (9 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Mississippi State Tennessee 271 Total Yards 452 92 Passing Yards 212 179 Rushing Yards 240 2 Turnovers 1

SEC Games Next Week

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Murray State Racers at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

Mercer Bears at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ABC

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SEC Network

