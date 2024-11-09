Pelfrey throws for 4 TDs as Dogs advance with win over Harlan Published 12:14 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Senior quarterback Max Pelfrey passed for four touchdowns and the Hazard defense posted its fourth shutout of the season in a 52-0 rout of visiting Harlan on Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Pelfrey completed 16 of 19 passes for 224 yards despite sitting out the second half as the Bulldogs blew the game open with three second quarter touchdowns. Gavin Johnson and Javion Fullwood each caught one touchdown pass while Connor Holbrook added two, along with a kickoff return, as the Bulldogs improved to 7-4 heading into a second-round game next week at Williamsburg.

The 2-9 Dragons were limited to 74 yards of offense and three first downs as the game was over quickly with a running clock starting 13 seconds into the second half.

The Harlan defense stopped the Bulldogs on their opening drive, and the Dragons moved into Hazard territory with the help of a face mask penalty before being stopped on downs.

Pelfrey picked up 13 yards on a pass to Holbrook, then found Johnson on a swing pass that turned into a 35-yard touchdown with 3:30 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs marched 59 yards in seven plays to score again on the opening play of the second period when Pelfrey teamed with Fulwood for a 13-yard TD pass across the middle. Memphis Blankenship pushed the lead to 14-0 with a two-point conversion.

Senior defensive end Hunter Clem sacked Palfrey to stop the next Hazard drive, but the Bulldogs scored twice in the final 90 seconds of the half.

Pelfrey completed four straight passes in a 70-yard drive capped by a 37-yard touchdown pass to Holbrook, who broke free down the sideline. The pass on the two-point conversion attempt was off the mark as the Bulldogs led 20-0.

Caden Brewer recovered a fumbled handoff on Harlan’s next offensive play, setting up a six-play, 31-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Pelfrey to Holbrook. Pelfrey added the two-point conversion for a 28-0 lead with 25.5 seconds left in the half.

Holbrook broke free for an 80-yard return on the opening kickoff of the second half. Blankenship’s two-point conversion pushed the lead to 36-0 and started a running clock.

Blankenship ran 35 yards for a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ next drive, then added the two-point conversion for a 44-0 lead with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Jadrian Wells closed the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run with 9:30 left in the game, then went in for the two-point conversion.

Harlan ended the season with a 2-9 record.

———

Hazard 52, Harlan 0

Harlan 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hazard 6 22 16 8 — 52

Hz — Johnson 35 pass from Pelfrey (run failed)

Hz — Fullwood 15 pass from Pelfrey (Blankenship run)

Hz — Holbrook 37 pass from Pelfrey (pass failed)

Hz — Holbrook 13 pass from Pelfrey (Pelfrey run)

Hz — Holbrook 80 kickoff return (Blankenship run)

Hz — Blankenship 35 run (Blankenship run)

Hz — Wells 20 run (Wells run)