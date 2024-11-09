NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Bulls Picks for November 9 Published 7:19 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Saturday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Bulls Best Bets

Trae Young Over 26.5 PTS

Saturday’s over/under for Trae Young is 26.5 points. That’s 1.6 more than his season average of 24.9.

In 11 games this season with a points prop total, Young has gone over the total four times.

The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-ranked scoring squad (116.4 points per game), while the Bulls are 27th in points conceded (121.1 per game).

When Atlanta puts up more than 121.1 points, its record is 2-0.

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Atlanta has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

Chicago is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks don’t have a win ATS (0-4) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Bulls’ ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-4.

Pick OU:

Under (238.5)





Hawks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 238.5 points four times.

The Bulls have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.

The average total in Atlanta’s games this season is 230.0, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Chicago’s outings this season have a 230.2-point average over/under, 8.3 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Bulls have scored the 18th-most points.

The Bulls have surrendered the 22nd-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Hawks have given up the 30th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-135)

The Hawks have won two of the four games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 2-2 when it’s favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Chicago has won three of seven games when listed as at least +110 or better on the moneyline.

The Hawks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

