How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 5:58 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the NC State Wolfpack versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: BTN/B1G+

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

