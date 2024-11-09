How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10
Published 5:58 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the NC State Wolfpack versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BTN/B1G+
No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
