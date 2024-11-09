How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Published 5:58 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the NC State Wolfpack versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BTN/B1G+

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

