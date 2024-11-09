How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9 Published 5:04 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Hawks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank fifth.

The 116.4 points per game the Hawks record are only 4.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (121.1).

When Atlanta totals more than 121.1 points, it is 2-0.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, two percentage points less than the 47% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 18th.

The Bulls’ 113.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 121.3 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 121.3 points, Chicago is 2-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Hawks average 115.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.8 points per game away from home.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is giving up 119.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 123.5.

In home games, the Hawks are averaging 13 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to on the road (36.6%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls average 110.5 points per game, 5.7 less than on the road (116.2). On defense they concede 120.8 points per game at home, 0.6 less than on the road (121.4).

At home, Chicago allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 121.4.

The Bulls pick up 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (28) than on the road (28.2).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Adductor De’Andre Hunter Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Seth Lundy Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries