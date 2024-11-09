How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

SEC teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the NC State Wolfpack playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s SEC Games

Furman Paladins at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Western Michigan Broncos at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Norfolk State Spartans at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Alcorn State Braves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

