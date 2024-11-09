How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
SEC teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the NC State Wolfpack playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s SEC Games
Furman Paladins at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Western Michigan Broncos at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Norfolk State Spartans at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alcorn State Braves at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
