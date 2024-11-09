How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – November 9 Published 1:48 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) go up against the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents hit.

In games Louisville shot higher than 38.9% from the field, it went 7-16 overall.

The Volunteers ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 148th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Cardinals put up were just 4.6 more points than the Volunteers allowed (67.4).

Louisville went 7-12 last season when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Last season, Tennessee had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Cardinals ranked 168th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Volunteers ranked 41st.

The Volunteers averaged only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (78.8) than the Cardinals allowed (79.1).

Tennessee went 19-3 last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home last season, Louisville posted 4.6 more points per game (73.2) than it did in road games (68.6).

In 2023-24, the Cardinals surrendered 76.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 81.5.

Louisville made 5.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (5.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 29.9% when playing at home and 28.9% on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.

The Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

Tennessee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (32.4%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Morehead State W 93-45 KFC Yum! Center 11/9/2024 Tennessee – KFC Yum! Center 11/19/2024 Bellarmine – KFC Yum! Center 11/22/2024 Winthrop – KFC Yum! Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena

