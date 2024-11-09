How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – November 9
Published 1:48 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) go up against the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Louisville vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Louisville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Volunteers’ opponents hit.
- In games Louisville shot higher than 38.9% from the field, it went 7-16 overall.
- The Volunteers ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 148th.
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Cardinals put up were just 4.6 more points than the Volunteers allowed (67.4).
- Louisville went 7-12 last season when scoring more than 67.4 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
- Last season, Tennessee had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals ranked 168th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Volunteers ranked 41st.
- The Volunteers averaged only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (78.8) than the Cardinals allowed (79.1).
- Tennessee went 19-3 last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home last season, Louisville posted 4.6 more points per game (73.2) than it did in road games (68.6).
- In 2023-24, the Cardinals surrendered 76.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 81.5.
- Louisville made 5.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (5.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 29.9% when playing at home and 28.9% on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.
- The Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.
- Tennessee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (32.4%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Morehead State
|W 93-45
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/9/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2024
|Bellarmine
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/22/2024
|Winthrop
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
