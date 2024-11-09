Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 9 Published 8:42 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 121 – Bulls 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Hawks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.4)

Hawks (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Hawks (3-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 30% of the time, 3.3% less often than the Bulls (3-6-0) this season.

Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Chicago covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 42.9% of the time.

Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the total 66.7% of the time this season (six out of nine). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (nine out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 2-2, a better mark than the Bulls have put up (3-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 116.4 points per game, has fared better than their third-worst defense (121.3 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is grabbing 42.9 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks are putting up 27.7 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.

So far this year, Atlanta is committing 15.2 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15.5 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 13.0 threes per game, the Hawks are 12th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 17th in the league.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Bulls are 14th in the NBA on offense (113.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (121.1 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Chicago is fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.8 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4).

This season the Bulls are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 28.1 per game.

Chicago is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (15.8). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

