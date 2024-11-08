Where to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 10 Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Tennessee Titans (2-6) square off on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

You’ll want to check out TV for the upcoming game between the Chargers and Titans.

Nov 10, 2024: Titans vs. Chargers Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Inglewood, California

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 622 YDS / 3 TD / 77.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC

24 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 27 REC / 399 YDS / 1 TD / 49.9 YPG Mason Rudolph QB 806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT

61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT

106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG Harold Landry OLB 35 TKL / 8 TFL / 5 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 39 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD Kenneth Murray LB 53 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Arden Key OLB 19 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Chargers Key Players

Name Position Stats Justin Herbert QB 1,725 YDS (65%) / 10 TD / 1 INT

85 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG J.K. Dobbins RB 620 YDS / 6 TD / 77.5 YPG / 4.9 YPC

21 REC / 107 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG Ladd McConkey WR 35 REC / 440 YDS / 4 TD / 55 YPG Quentin Johnston WR 18 REC / 282 YDS / 4 TD / 47 YPG Daiyan Henley LB 64 TKL / 3 TFL Khalil Mack OLB 26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK Denzel Perryman LB 47 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Derwin James SAF 45 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK

Chargers Injuries

Ja’Sir Taylor | DB (Unspecified) Injury: Fibula

Fibula

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

J.K. Scott | P (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Season Stats: 8 GP

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 8 GP

8 GP Stone Smartt | TE (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Trey Pipkins | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Denzel Perryman | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Khalil Mack | OLB (Unspecified) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 4.5 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 26 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

4.5 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 26 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs Kristian Fulton | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 16 Tackles | 1 INT | 3 PDs

Gus Edwards | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle
Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 113 YDS | 0 TDs

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 113 YDS | 0 TDs

38 ATT | 113 YDS | 0 TDs Joey Bosa | OLB (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

J.K. Dobbins | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Rest
Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
Rushing Stats: 126 ATT | 620 YDS | 6 TDs

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 126 ATT | 620 YDS | 6 TDs

Chargers Schedule