Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9

Star runner Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Streaming: Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 980 YDS / 19 TD / 122.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC

11 REC / 97 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 1,694 YDS (65.4%) / 9 TD / 4 INT

193 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 24.1 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 17 REC / 401 YDS / 3 TD / 50.1 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC James Pearce Jr. DL 20 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 32 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Joshua Josephs DL 22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK Jermod McCoy DB 26 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Mississippi State Key Players

Name Position Stats Davon Booth RB 472 YDS / 3 TD / 52.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC

9 REC / 125 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 13.9 REC YPG Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 57 REC / 688 YDS / 5 TD / 76.4 YPG Michael Van Buren Jr. QB 1,323 YDS (57.1%) / 9 TD / 4 INT

4 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 0.4 RUSH YPG Blake Shapen QB 974 YDS (68.5%) / 8 TD / 1 INT

36 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.2 RUSH YPG Stone Blanton LB 77 TKL / 0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Isaac Smith DB 67 TKL / 0 TFL Brylan Lanier DB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Nic Mitchell LB 49 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Mississippi State Schedule