Virginia vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21

Published 5:19 am Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

Virginia Stat Tennessee
62.9 Points For 78.8
59.8 Points Against 67.4
42.8% Field Goal % 44.0%
40.6% Opponent Field Goal % 38.9%
35.8% Three Point % 34.4%
30.5% Opponent Three Point % 31.2%

Virginia’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Reece Beekman scored 14.3 points per game last season while also adding 6.2 assists.
  • Ryan Dunn collected 6.9 rebounds per game.
  • Isaac McKneely had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.5 shots from deep per game.
  • Beekman grabbed 2.0 steals per game. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
  • Jonas Aidoo collected 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per matchup.
  • Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.6 per game.
  • Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks a contest.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2024 Campbell W 65-56 John Paul Jones Arena
11/11/2024 Coppin State John Paul Jones Arena
11/15/2024 Villanova CFG Bank Arena
11/21/2024 Tennessee Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2024 Manhattan John Paul Jones Arena
11/29/2024 Holy Cross John Paul Jones Arena

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena

