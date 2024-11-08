Virginia vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21
Published 5:19 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023-24 Stats
|Virginia
|Stat
|Tennessee
|62.9
|Points For
|78.8
|59.8
|Points Against
|67.4
|42.8%
|Field Goal %
|44.0%
|40.6%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|38.9%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
|30.5%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.2%
Virginia’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Reece Beekman scored 14.3 points per game last season while also adding 6.2 assists.
- Ryan Dunn collected 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Isaac McKneely had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.5 shots from deep per game.
- Beekman grabbed 2.0 steals per game. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks a contest.
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
- Jonas Aidoo collected 7.3 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per matchup.
- Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.6 per game.
- Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks a contest.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2024
|Campbell
|W 65-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/11/2024
|Coppin State
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/15/2024
|Villanova
|–
|CFG Bank Arena
|11/21/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2024
|Manhattan
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/29/2024
|Holy Cross
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
