Trick or Treaters descend on downtown Harlan

Halloween rolled around once again, creating an opportunity for trick or treaters of all ages to flood the streets of downtown Harlan in search of treats and tricks on Thursday.

Downtown business owners and staff prepared for the onslaught early, getting set up on the sidewalks and street corners outside their establishments with chairs and tables loaded with all manner of treats for the waves of trick or treaters to come.

Costumed children began trickling into the downtown area around 3 p.m., as the sidewalks began to fill with enthusiastic trick or treaters in search of their favorite candy. A collection of horror movie villains, pirates, athletes, movie stars and at least one dinosaur lined up in front of each business to fill their treat bags.

The Harlan County Courthouse got into the action, with folks including Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, Harlan County PVA Felicia Wooten-Tamme, members of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, The Harlan County Clerk’s Office, and others joining in the fun of handing out treats to dozens of happy trick or treaters on the courthouse steps.

Meanwhile just down the street at the Harlan County Justice Center, Harlan County Circuit Clerk Wendy Flanery and her staff were outside the building providing treats to another crowd of excited trick or treaters.

Other points of activity offering treats for the determined throng of trick or treaters included the Harlan Center, Harlan City Hall, The City of Harlan Fire Department, The Harlan County Beer Company, The Portal, and practically every other downtown establishment as people enjoyed the unusually warm Fall day which provided perfect weather for the traditional Halloween activity.

“Halloween is my favorite, except for Christmas!” exclaimed a three-and-a-half-foot tall dinosaur. “It’s the best way to get candy!”

The event officially ended at 5 p.m., as children headed to other parts of Harlan County to hit the residential areas to fill their treat bags.