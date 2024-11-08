Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 9
Published 3:29 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
The Auburn Tigers and the Houston Cougars hit the court for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 72, Tennessee 69
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Arizona Wildcats vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 82, Old Dominion 79
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 3 points
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Bucknell Bison
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Bucknell 80, Kentucky 78
- Projected Favorite: Bucknell by 2 points
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 8 Baylor Bears vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 93, Baylor 57
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 35.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 UConn Huskies vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 98, New Hampshire 65
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 33.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. No. 11 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 84, Houston 53
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 31 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
