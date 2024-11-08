Titans vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 10 Published 3:39 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Same-game parlay recommendations are available for when the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) host the Tennessee Titans (2-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Titans vs. Chargers Spread

Spread: Chargers -7.5 (-105), Titans +7.5 (-115)

Chargers -7.5 (-105), Titans +7.5 (-115) Computer Pick: Chargers

Chargers The Chargers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-7-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when it’s at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Chargers Total

Total: 38.5 points (-114 to go over, -106 to go under)

38.5 points (-114 to go over, -106 to go under) Computer Pick: Under

Under Chargers games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Titans have hit the over in 50% of their games this year (four of eight with a set point total).

These teams are scoring 37.4 points per game between them, 1.1 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Combined, these teams surrender 39.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -156, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +120

-156, +120 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop pays out $47.59 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $49.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Chargers to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $50.14 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Chargers to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop pays out $52.26 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.