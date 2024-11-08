Tennessee vs. Louisville Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 9 Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Saturday’s contest features the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) and the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) facing off at KFC Yum! Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville should cover the spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 153.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -140, Louisville +116

Tennessee vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction:

Louisville 72, Tennessee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)

Louisville (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee scored 78.8 points per game and allowed 67.4 last year, ranking them 52nd in the country offensively and 55th defensively.

At 35.9 rebounds per game and 32.0 rebounds allowed, the Volunteers were 29th and 205th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Tennessee was 20th-best in the country in assists (16.6 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers were 50th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.8) last year. They were 156th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Defensively, Tennessee was 190th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4 last year. It was 36th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.2%.

The Volunteers attempted 41.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Volunteers’ baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.8% were 2-pointers.

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville was ranked 227th in college basketball offensively last year with 72.0 points per game, while defensively it was 23rd-worst (79.1 points allowed per game).

The Cardinals pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (148th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (250th-ranked).

Louisville ranked 325th in the country with 11.1 assists per game.

Last season the Cardinals committed 12.3 turnovers per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.0 turnovers per contest (201st-ranked).

With 5.5 threes per game, the Cardinals were 333rd in college basketball. They owned a 30.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 325th in college basketball.

Louisville, who ranked 319th in college basketball with 8.6 treys conceded per game, allowed a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which was 12th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Louisville last season, 68.8% of them were two-pointers (78.1% of the team’s made baskets) and 31.2% were from beyond the arc (21.9%).

