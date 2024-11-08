Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today – November 9 Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-9-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body Colton Sissons C Questionable Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sean Durzi D Out Upper Body John Marino D Out Back

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 30th in the NHL with 33 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Defensively, Nashville has conceded 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

Their goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the league.

Utah Hockey Club Season Insights

The Utah Hockey Club have 41 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the league.

Utah’s total of 47 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-157) Utah Hockey Club (+132) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.