Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today - November 9

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-9-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body
Colton Sissons C Questionable Upper Body

Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sean Durzi D Out Upper Body
John Marino D Out Back

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 30th in the NHL with 33 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Defensively, Nashville has conceded 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.
  • Their goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the league.

Utah Hockey Club Season Insights

  • The Utah Hockey Club have 41 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the league.
  • Utah’s total of 47 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • Their -6 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-157) Utah Hockey Club (+132) 6.5

