November 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:34 am Friday, November 8, 2024
In a Friday NHL schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Washington Capitals is a game to catch.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Friday is included here.
How to Watch November 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
