NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9 Published 7:37 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs -6.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)

Over (219.1 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Cavaliers -12.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks -2.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)

Over (235.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

