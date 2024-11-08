NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9
Published 7:37 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Spurs -6.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 17.1 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Cavaliers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Hawks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
