How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Three games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Cal Poly Mustangs and the USC Trojans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

SE Louisiana Lions at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Niagara Purple Eagles at No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 3 USC Trojans

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

