How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9
Published 9:58 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
Three games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Cal Poly Mustangs and the USC Trojans.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
SE Louisiana Lions at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Niagara Purple Eagles at No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 3 USC Trojans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
