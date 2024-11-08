How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 1:58 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Northwestern State Demons versus the LSU Tigers is one of four games on the college basketball slate on Friday that includes a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

