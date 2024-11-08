How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 9

Top 25 teams will hit the court in six games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Houston Cougars at Toyota Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 10 Arizona Wildcats

Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Baylor Bears

New Hampshire Wildcats at No. 3 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Auburn Tigers at No. 4 Houston Cougars

