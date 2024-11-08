How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9
Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
Top 25 teams will hit the court in six games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Houston Cougars at Toyota Center.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 10 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Hampshire Wildcats at No. 3 UConn Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Auburn Tigers at No. 4 Houston Cougars
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
