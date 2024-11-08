How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Published 12:59 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

SEC teams will be in action across five games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Cougars at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

