How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 12:59 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

SEC teams will be in action across five games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Cougars at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

